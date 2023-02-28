Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has a bright future in football in front of him. But before he makes it big in the pros, he will continue to apply all the learnings he has received from his Hall of Famer father, Marvin Harrison Sr., in his play with Ohio State football.

Based on how he’s been faring in college so far, it can’t be denied that Marvin Harrison Jr. has been raised well by Harrison Sr., who played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1996 to 2006, during which he carved out a Pro Football Hall of Fame career and won a Super Bowl.

Via Will Backus of 247 Sports:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’ve seen him grow,” Harrison Sr. said in a recent interview with WSYX. “When he was younger, having missed a practice or a game, I used to film the games and then when they were over on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings, we would watch it and just go over it and just go over it very thoroughly with him at a young age. I guess from whenever he could start playing, so seven, eight, nine, 10, we were always watching and just learning. To this day I think he’s always remembered these times when I’ve yelled at him, but I think it has paid off, so.”

Last season, Marvin Harrison Jr. posted 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 receptions as the top target downfield by quarterback CJ Stroud for the Buckeyes, who finished with an overall record of 11-2 and 8-2 in conference play.