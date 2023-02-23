Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are two of the best wide receivers in the country and On3 knows it. Ranking the top wide receivers heading into the 2023 season, Harrison saw his name top the list while Egbuka landed at third.

Pulling down 24 touchdowns combined last season, the duo was one of the primary reasons that the Buckeyes ere just one game away from playing in the NCAA Championship game.

The Top 10 College Football Wide Receivers heading into the 2023 season👀https://t.co/TSml7QMCoy pic.twitter.com/5We1g3vWaf — On3 (@On3sports) February 23, 2023

Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., was a unanimous All-American last season. The combination of his natural talent, route-running, athleticism, knowledge of the game and desire to dominate his competition has allowed the Ohio State standout to overwhelm defensive backs and has many wondering just how great he can be.

Undoubtedly NFL-bound already, if Harrison can have a bigger season for the Buckeyes while defenses pay even more attention to him, teams will be drooling at the mouth at the prospect of drafting him.

Egbuka, coming off an injury that bothered him late in the 2022 season, is one of the truly elite athletes in college football. His grace and body control are the stuff that makes NFL stars, while his creativity and crispness as a pass-catcher allow him to shine alongside a talent like Harrison. Therefore, he too is one of the best three receivers heading into the 2023 season. He should be a first-round pick when he declares for the NFL Draft.

After falling short of their goal last season, Harrison and Egbuka will have another chance to lead Ohio State to the National Championship again.

But this time, everybody knows exactly what they can do. On3, especially.