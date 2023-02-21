Ohio State football star C.J. Stroud attended an event that advocated for prison reform with Kim Kardashian and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin over the weekend. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was also at the event.

Kardashian hosted the REFORM Alliance dinner at Rubin’s house to discuss the importance of helping people who have been affected by the justice system. During his time as Ohio State’s quarterback, Stroud spoke about his father’s criminal convictions and lengthy prison sentences.

“Was blessed to be able to have a great dinner the other night to discuss and shine light on prison reform and our corrupt criminal justice system and how we can get things fixed,” Stroud said on Twitter. “Was able to explain my story and how the issue has (affected) my life and so many more families around the country.”

C.J. Stroud’s father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud, is currently serving a prison sentence that is set to last at least 24 years. Stroud’s father was convicted on charges of kidnapping and carjacking in 2016 and isn’t eligible for parole until 2040.

“People slip up,” Stroud told The Columbus Dispatch in September. “People make mistakes. As I’m getting older, I’m realizing how tough it is to be a man – not only a man, but a Black man in our communities. Even though it sounds crazy, it’s the truth. A lot of the positive things that Black men do in our communities are frowned upon. It’s ‘cool’ to be the dude from the hood. My dad taught me it’s cool to be the other guy, to be the leader, to be the first man in line to put your best foot forward.”

Stroud and Young are expected to be two of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud led the Ohio State football team to consecutive 11-2 seasons. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy award.

REFORM is a national advocacy organization that is focused on transforming probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture.