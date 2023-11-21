Ohio State football takes on Michigan this weekend, and Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh are both in rivalry mode.

One of the best rivalries in all of sports will take place this weekend as Ohio State football heads north to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan football. This is one the biggest games ever between these two schools as they are both 11-0 and ranked #2 and #3 in the country, just like last season. Michigan has won the last two matchups over Ohio State in this rivalry, and because of that, Ryan Day's seat will get a little warm if he doesn't win this season, especially because of the fact that the Wolverines will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh because of a suspension. If Day loses to the Wolverines again, and they don't have their head coach, he'll be in trouble.

With ‘The Game' just a few days away, reporters around both the Michigan football program and the Ohio State football program have asked the head coaches if they respect the other. Both didn't seem to give much of an answer.

“With everything going on and the things that are out there, we’ve just kind of stayed away from all the distractions,” Ryan Day said, according to an article from On3. “We have. And just focused on our team. And I think our guys have done a good job of it. You know, I think when you talk to our guys, I’ve talked to them a couple of times about what’s gone on this season and going into the game. But they’re focused on this game, they’re focused on this season, they’re focused on their preparation. And we’re just going to continue on that.”

Day received this question after a video went public of Jim Harbaugh being asked the same thing about the Ohio State staff. His response was very similar.

“It’s all about our preparation for Ohio,” Harbaugh said. “You know, the days, the minutes, the hours, everything leading up to this game. You know, that’s where our focus is. Preparing ourselves, planning, going to practice and then executing. So I mean, anything else is irrelevant when you get into this kind of big game week. All the focus is on Ohio State. This is where we’re at. That’s the focus. That’s part of the life lesson, to focus on the task in front of you. When you got a task in front of you, it’s a big task, you got to use every day, every hour, every minute. Plan, practice, get yourself right. Get yourself in position to go out there and play to the best of your ability.”

It's not a big secret that Michigan and Ohio State don't like each other, and it doesn't seem like these two coaches like each other either. It's a shame that we won't get to see these two meet up at midfield after the game to exchange a hand shake on Saturday.

Michigan and Ohio State will kick off from Ann Arbor at Noon ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on Fox.