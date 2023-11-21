Ohio State football's Ryan Day gives the key to the Buckeyes matchup against the Michigan Wolverines at the Big House.

Ohio State football heads to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. The highly anticipated matchup is crucial for both parties in the fight for a College Football Playoff spot. This is the second straight year that both teams go into “The Game” with an undefeated record. With the rivalry bringing even more energy and pressure to the table, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day spoke on the small swings that can change the entire game.

“One play, just don't know when that play is going to be. It's going to come down to one yard, one inch. … We've been fighting for those inches all offseason, all year,” said Day, per Andy Anders at Eleven Warriors.

Much of college football's rivalry matchups come down to the wire, so execution and discipline are tremendous indicators of who will come out on top. The smallest mistakes can lead to an explosive touchdown or a turnover that swings the momentum. Michigan has pounced the Buckeyes the past two seasons, winning by double digits in 2021 and 2022.

In that scenario, Ohio State is going to need more than just play, but this year's Buckeyes squad has shown elite talent on both sides of the ball. They've beaten two ranked teams this season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Both Michigan and Ohio State should be well-equipped to put on a show, with the possibility of punching a ticket to the Playoffs this weekend. It should be a closer contest than years past, so any big-time play that leans toward the Buckeyes would immensely benefit the OSU in the Big House.