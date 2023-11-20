As the Ohio State football team gets ready for their rivalry game with Michigan, coach Ryan Day shares an update on two Buckeyes defenders

It's the final week of the college football regular season, and even though there is no shortage of high stakes games this weekend, there's one game that levitates above all the rest… The Game between the Ohio State football team and their bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Two of the top three teams in every relevant college football poll, playing in a de facto elimination game for the College Football Playoff, and a literal elimination game in a quest for a Big Ten Championship.

We know already that one key member of the Michigan football team, Jim Harbaugh, will be absent from the game due to his potential involvement in the scandal that has been the story of the season. Harbaugh will be able to coach the team all week leading up to the game, but won't be allowed to be on the sideline on Saturday afternoon. On the other side, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is expecting a full, healthy roster for Saturday, including Tommy Eichenberg and Mike Hall Jr., two of his most talented defensive players who have both already missed some time this season.

“I think we should be at full capacity next week, which is great,” Ryan Day said while addressing reporters following Ohio State's win over Minnesota last week. Day went on to say, “It’s all headed towards the end of the season playing our best football … I will try to give you guys somewhat of an update next week. But yeah, we’re expecting to get everybody back.”

It's fantastic news for the Buckeyes, who were without both Hall and Eichenberg in their win over the Golden Gophers.

Mike Hall Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg are both projected to be late-1st round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and their presence will be vital on Saturday when the Buckeyes try to slow down a Michigan Wolverines offense that has proven to be able to win with both an explosive passing game and a smash-mouth rushing attack already this year.