Ohio State football star wideout Emeka Egbuka was sidelined for his third straight game due to a leg injury. Egbuka was listed as a game-time decision against Penn State in Week 8 and many believed he'd be available. After missing that game, the Buckeyes' contest against Wisconsin was yet another chance for Egbuka to get back on the field. He ended up missing that contest, which led to concerning questions.

There was fear that Egbuka's injury had been reaggravated, or even worse than expected after the first evaluation. Head coach Ryan Day cleared the air following Ohio State's win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Day explained that Egbuka could have played against the Badgers, but they didn't believe it was necessary to throw him out there, per Bill Rabinowitz of Dispatch. Ohio State entered the game as heavy favorites, so Day and the staff at Ohio State football were probably being extra cautious, given the Buckeyes are preparing themselves for a lengthy season with national championship hopes.

The Buckeyes will likely be favored in each of their remaining matchups, aside from a road bout against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines on rivalry weekend. This approach by Day has worked for some teams but has also hurt others. It's important to have your team fully healthy at the end of the season, yet the camaraderie and momentum of having all the guys together is also crucial.

Egbuka will likely be available in Week 10 against Rutgers, which is a perfect setting for him to ease back into a game against a subpar opponent.