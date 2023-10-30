A lot of college football programs are concerned. This came immediately after the JJ McCarthy-led squad reached the title of the second-best college football squad in the nation. This is not just because the Michigan football squad had formed an insanely talented squad. But, it is because of the new sign-stealing conundrum that has Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in its front and center. Maurice Clarett, the former Ohio State football star, is not 0ne of these people. He outlines it in his latest post on X.

“I always say that there are far greater issues of concern than hamburgers, sign viewing, tattoos, and all of the other silly things that are in place to keep college sports in their current state,” was the statement that Maurice Clarett made which seemed to downplay the issue surrounding the Michigan football squad.

As of the moment, Jim Harbaugh's new contract extension seems to have been put on hold. He was instructed not to sign until the NCAA had fully investigated the issue. This was despite the success JJ McCarthy's success on the field. But, this does not seem to matter for the Ohio State football legend. Clarett unveiled what he wants the college league to focus on, “If the NCAA wanted to tackle real issues it would be about the ‘education' most student-athletes receive when on campus.”

There are a lot of issues that are surrounding the college football leagues in multiple divisions. Will the ex-Ohio State football star be proven right if the NCAA gets to solve the root of the problem?