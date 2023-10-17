The Ohio State football team is preparing for a massive Big Ten top-10 showdown with Penn State this upcoming weekend. Both teams enter the game with undefeated records and there's a three-way battle for Big Ten supremacy with Michigan currently at the top. Ahead of the game, Ryan Day gave some injury updates on a couple of key offensive players, TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

‘Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, asked about injured players Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Doesn't go into specific situations but says, “Hopefully, we'll have all those guys back for Saturday.”‘

Neither one of Egbuka or Henderson played on Saturday against Purdue, and it clearly didn't make a difference as the Buckeyes won, 41-7. Henderson also missed the game against Maryland the week before with an injury, and that's the game where Egbuka suffered his injury.

Both players are huge parts of the offense for the Ohio State football team, and Henderson's absence will make things more difficult if he can't go, especially since Chip Trayanum got injured against Purdue. Miyan Williams had six carries against Purdue and is also on the injury report, so the Buckeyes' offense has a lot of big question marks days before the biggest game of the season.

The defense will already have its hands full against a tough Penn State team, but playing in Columbus definitely helps in what should be a rowdy atmosphere. If the Buckeyes get Henderson and Egbuka back, that's a huge boost to the offense.