Ohio State looks to remain undefeated as they travel to play Rutgers. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Ohio State- Rutgers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Ohio State enters the game at 8-0, and ranked number one in the first CFP Rankings. Ohio State has handled their opponents with ease for the most part. The first stressful game of the season was against Notre Dame. Ohio State would be down 14-10 in the last seconds of the game until Chip Trayanum scored to give the Buckeyes a 17-14 win. The first half of their next game against Maryland was tight early, but Ohio State pulled away. Then, against Penn State, they controlled most of the game but ended up coming away with a 20-12 win. Last time out, it was a 24-10 win over Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Rutgers will be heading to a bowl game this year, after securing their sixth win of the season last time out. They are 6-2 on the year, with the only two losses being Michigan and a 24-13 loss to Wisconsin. Last time out, Rutgers found themselves down to Indiana in the first quarter, but would tie it up later in the quarter, and lead 17-14 at half. In the second half, they locked down Indiana and would win 31-14.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Rutgers Odds

Ohio State: -18.5 (-115)

Rutgers: +18.5 (-105)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers Week 10

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread

It is Kyle McCord who leads this offense for Ohio State. He has been solid this year, but not outstanding. On the season he has completed 148 of 237 passes for 2,163 yards and 14 touchdowns. Last time out was a struggle though. Against Wisconsin, he did throw for 226 yards and two scores, but he also threw two interceptions. It was his first interception since week one against Indiana. McCord also fumbled the ball in the game, his third fumble of the season.

The star of this Ohio State team is Marvin Harrison Jr. He has brought in 48 of 83 targets this year for 889 yards and eight scores. He has also been solid after the catch this year, with 343 yards after the catch on the season. Meanwhile, Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka have also been good. Stover has brought in 27 receptions for 429 yards and three scores this year. Egbuka has brought in 303 yards this year and three scores, but also has not played since the Maryland game and has played in just four games this year. He is currently listed as questionable in this game.

In the running game, Ohio State just welcomed back TreVeyon Henderson against Wisconsin. On the year he has run for 457 yards in five games, with six touchdowns. He has also been great after contact, with 272 yards after contact on the year. Last time out, he ran for 162 yards and a score, with 105 yards after first contact. Joining him in the backfield is Chip Traynum, who has 270 yards on the season and has scored three times.

The Ohio State defense has been solid this year. They rank fourth in total defense this year, but third in their own division. They are second in the nation in scoring defense this year, only behind Michigan. The Buckeyes are fifth in the nation against the pass this year while sitting 16th in the nation against the run. The pass rush this year has been led by JT Tuimoloau, who has four sacks on the season while pressuring the quarterback 29 times. Meanwhile, Tommy Eichenberg and Tyleik Williams have been solid against the run. Both of them have more than 15 stops for offensive failures while averaging a point of tackle 3.1 yards or closer to the line of scrimmage. Still, Ohio State needs to create turnovers. They have just five interceptions this year, with five different players have one each.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread

Gavin Wimsatt leads the Rutgers offense this year. He has completed 91 of 181 passes this year for 1,125 yards. Last week was a little bit of a struggle against Indiana. He completed just five of 12 passes for 39 yards. It was his first game of the year without a passing touchdown. Still, he was great on the ground in the game. HE ran for 139 yards last time on the ground, while he scored three times on the ground. This year he has run for 338 yards and seven scores.

The running game has been solid this year for Rutgers. Kyle Monangai has been leading the way for Rutgers on the ground. He has 744 yards this year on the ground with 507 coming after first contact. He has 11 runs that have gone over 15 yards. Further, Monangai has scored seven times this year. Overall, the Rutgers ground game has scored 19 times this year. They are also 39th in the nation in the run game this year.

The receiving game is led by Christian Dreme, who has brought in 23 of 41 targets this year for 294 yards. He also leads the team in touchdown receptions this year with three of them. Meanwhile, Ian Strong has two touchdown receptions on just ten catches and 135 yards.

Like Ohio State, Rutgers has a solid defense. They are eighth in the nation in total defense this year while sitting 13th in the nation on scoring defense. Against the pass, Rutgers is second in the nation in yards allowed per game, while sitting 35th against the rush. The pass rush for Rutgers has produced 22 sacks this year. Aaron Lewis leads the way with 24 pressures, four sacks, and six quarterback hits this year.

In the run game, Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure lead the way. Toure has 18 stops for offensive failures, while Powell as 14. Robert Longerbeam will be a focal point in this game. He is the top corner for Rutgers, and will most likely be tasked with slowing down Marvin Harrison JR. He has allowed 15 receptions this year but for just 116 yards. Meanwhile, he has an interception and five pass breakups without allowing a touchdown.

Final Ohio State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

This should be a solid defensive battle. Rutgers is top ten in yards allowed, and top 15 in points against. Meanwhile, they have a great pass defense that should be able to slow down Ohio State some. At the same time, Ohio State has one of the best defensive units in the country. Expect this to be a low-scoring game. With that, take the large amount of points with Rutgers here.

Final Ohio State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +18.5 (-105) and under 42.5 (-110)