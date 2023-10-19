The Rutgers football team is having a solid 2023-24 season so far. The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 after their recent victory. Rutgers had an early-season battle with the mighty Michigan football program, which accounted for one of their losses. Understandably, Head Coach Greg Schiano was frustrated with his team's performance, but his halftime interview suggests he could have known more about Michigan's plan of attack. Specifically, his interview could indicate he knew what was happening concerning Jim Harbaugh's NCAA investigation.

Did Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano see through Jim Harbaugh?

During Schiano's halftime interview from the game against the Wolverines in late September, he made comments indicating things were not right with the Michigan football team. First, he addressed his team's play, but then he said this:

“There's some things going on that aren't right, so we'll talk about how to handle it,” Schiano said, per Menace 2 Sports.

Was Schiano implying that he knew of Jim Harbaugh's illegal in-person scouting allegations? Perhaps he wanted to warn his team that he knew the Wolverines were playing unfairly by predicting Rutgers' offensive and defensive signs. Admittedly, this could be a stretch.

Harbaugh is still under investigation, so official evidence has not surfaced that Michigan had an unfair advantage against the Scarlet Knights. If the allegations hold true, Schiano was ahead of the game. The announcement of Harbaugh's investigation recently came out in late October. The Rutgers-Michigan game was on September 24th.

Nevertheless, the Rutgers football program will continue to pursue a route to the Big 10 Championship. They need to be on top of their game for the many adversaries they will face in the coming weeks.