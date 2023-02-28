Connor McDavid is on a tear. Arguably the best player in the world, McDavid always has his way on offense, regardless of the competition. On Monday night, he showed that once again when he found the back of the net twice against the league-leading Boston Bruins, albeit in a 3-2 home loss.

With that performance, Connor McDavid managed to keep alive an incredible streak only the GOAT, Wayne Gretzky, had ever pulled off before in an Oilers uniform.

“McDavid the fastest to 50 goals since 1996 and the 2nd Oiler ever to reel off four straight multi-goal games (Gretzky, ‘84), per Jack Michaels of Sportsnet. Oilers in search of their 5th win when trailing after two this year. Bruins 31-0-2 when leading after 40.”

McDavid put the Oiler first on the board against the Bruins, as he found the back of the net two minutes into the first period off an assist from Leon Draisaitl. Connor McDavid would later score his second goal of the game — and 50th of the season — in the second period, with Klim Kostin and Cody Ceci assisting on the play.

Unfortunately for McDavid and the Oilers, his effort was not enough to score Edmonton a victory. The Oilers have now lost both their last two games, hurting their chances to lock up a spot in the top three of the Western Conference Pacific Division standings.

On the season, McDavid has a total of 115 points (50 goals, 65 assists) in 61 games played.

The Oilers, who have 72 points, will next face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at home.