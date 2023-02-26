Hockey just looks so easy for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, who put together yet another sensational performance on Saturday, albeit in a 6-5 road loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. McDavid was either directly or partly responsible for four of the five goals the Oilers scored against the Blue Jackets, and by doing so, he’s managed to collect yet another 4-point outing.

“Connor McDavid picks up 2 goals and 2 assists for a 2nd consecutive game. It’s his 10th 4-point game this season, the most by any skater since Mario Lemieux had 16 in 1995-96,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Despite McDavid’s brilliance, the Oilers just couldn’t climb out of the big hole they dug themselves. Edmonton allowed four straight goals to the Blue Jackets before the Oilers were able to answer with a score of their own. Leon Draisaitl netted the Oilers’ first goal of the game off of an assist by Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie in the second period. McDavid would then score the next two goals for the contest just before the end of the second period to tie the game up at 4-4.

In the third period, Edmonton’s defensive struggles resurfaced, as the Oilers allowed back-to-back goals to Jack Raslovic. Zach Hyman trimmed Columbus’s lead down to one with a goal under three minutes left in regulation, which also gave McDavid’s fourth point of the game, but Edmonton never followed up on it.

The loss to the Blue Jackets not only ended Edmonton’s two-game win streak but also prevented the Oilers from loading up on more points to increase their slim lead over the Seattle Kraken for the third spot in the Western Conference Pacific Division.

On the season, Connor McDavid has 113 points (48 goals, 65 assists).