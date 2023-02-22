Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid smiled when asked who would keep the puck that helped earn the 800th point for McDavid and the 700th for centre Leon Draisaitl.

“That’s a great question,” McDavid said.

Connor McDavid scored two goals and earned one assist for the Oilers in a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. He spent just under 26 total minutes on the ice, taking nine shots on goal and earning a hit against Philadelphia.

“We didn’t really have our stuff. We were pretty flat,” McDavid said after the game. “Only 10 shots through 40 (minutes), that isn’t good enough.

“But I thought we had a great response. Give them credit, they played us hard. They’re a stingy team that keeps everything to the outside. I thought we did a good job of generating offense in the third.”

Leon Draisaitl scored a goal and two assists of his own for the Oilers in over 21.5 minutes on the ice, earning his only goal with his only shot on goal.

Connor McDavid hit his 100th point in 56 games during a 5-4 win by the New York Rangers on Friday, making him the first player this season to earn 100 points. He has earned 100 points in a season five times in his career. McDavid has 105 points on the season so far, earning 44 goals and 61 assists in 58 games played. He earned the same amount of points in the 2020-21 season, when he scored 33 goals and dishing 72 assists in 56 games played for the Oilers.

McDavid is 18 away from his career-high of 123 points, a total he earned just last season in 44 games played. He earned a spot on the All-Star team and won the Art Ross trophy, an award given to the player with the most points in the NHL.

The Oilers will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 5 p.m. MST on Thursday in PPG Paints Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and Sportsnet.