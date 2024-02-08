The Oilers look to start a new winning streak, as we continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After having their 16-game winning streak broken, the Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Oilers entered the game at 29-16-1 this year and just had their long winning streak broken last time out. Last time out they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers scored first on a Connor McDavid shorthanded goal. Still, the Golden Knights would tie it up in the period. After a scoreless second period, the Golden Knights scored early in the third period and would add an empty net goal. Adin Hill would stop 30 of 31 shots in the game and the Oilers fell 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Ducks come into the game at 18-30-2 on the year. They come in winning three of their last four games though. Their last game was before the all-star break. They faced the San Jose Sharks in that game. The Ducks took the lead on a goal just 2:12 into the game, but the Sharks would tie the game up on the power play. In the second, the Sharks added another goal that would give them the lead. Still, Troy Terry would tie the game up with just 1:10 left in the third period, and then Frank Vatrano scored in overtime to win the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Ducks Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -315

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Oilers vs. Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers come into the game sitting sixth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.46 goals per contest this year. They are led in points by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game sitting third on the team in goals and first in assists. He has 21 goals and 47 assists this year, good for 68 total points. Further, he has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. Leading in goals on the power play, and second on the team in goals, assists, and points, is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl comes into the game with 23 goals and 35 assists, good for 58 total points. Further, he has ten goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Zach Hyman is the leader of the team in terms of goals. He comes into the game with 30 goals on the year. Further, he has added 17 assists, good for 47 total points. He also has nine goals and four assists on the power play. Adding to the point production is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins comes into the goal with 12 goals and 32 assists for the year. Three of the goals and 14 assists come on the power play. Also, the Oilers get help on offense from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with 11 goals and 32 assists.

The Oilers are third in the NHL on the power play this year, covering 27.0 percent of them this year. Further, they are fourth in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.2 percent success rate this year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this game. He is 23-10-1 on the year while having a 2.43 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has not allowed over two goals since December 22nd against the Rangers, when he allowed three but took the win. Further, Skinner has been at or over a .920 save percentage in each game since the Rangers game in December.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks are 29th in the NHL this year sitting with just 2.56 goals per game. The Ducks are led in goals by Frank Vatrano. He is also second on the team in points this year. Vatrano comes in with 22 goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 36 points. He also has eight power-play goals and three power-play assists this year. Leading the team in points this year with Troy Terry. He comes in with 15 goals and 22 assists on the year, good for his 37 points. He has three goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Sitting second on the team in goals is Adam Henrique. He comes in with 15 goals and 18 assists this year, good for 33 total points. Further, he has four goals and four assists on the power play this year. Mason McTavish rounds out the top scorers. He comes in with 13 goals this year, and 18 assists, good for 31 points. He also has four goals and four assists on the power play this year.

The Ducks are 21st in the NHL on the power play with a 17.9 percent conversion rate this year. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 22nd in the NHL on the penalty kill. They have a 77.9 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

John Gibson is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 10-19-1 on the year, with a 3.05 goals-against average this year. Further, he has a .901 save percentage this year. He has been solid in his last three starts. In each of his last three starts, he has a save percentage of over .905, while going 2-0-1 in those games.

Final Oilers-Ducks Prediction & Pick

While the Oilers lost last time out, they are a much better team than the Ducks. The Ducks have struggled against higher-scoring teams as of late. While the Oilers did struggle last time out, this is the perfect game for them to rebound in. Take the Oilers to win big in this game.

Final Oilers-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-122)