Frank Vatrano to the Rangers?

Frank Vatrano has emerged into a top player on a rebuilding Anaheim Ducks team in 2023-24, as the 29-year-old continues to enjoy a resurgent campaign in California.

But with the Ducks being 18-30-2 at the All-Star break and nowhere near a playoff spot in the Western Conference, his days under sunny skies could be numbered.

Vatrano has been linked to the New York Rangers, a place where he played 22 games in 2021-22 after being traded to the Big Apple by the Florida Panthers. But despite “loving” his brief tenure in New York, the former Providence Bruin is happy where he's at.

“Playing in New York was the biggest thing that’s happened in my career to this point,” Vatrano explained this week, per Forever Blueshirts' Jim Cerny.

“When I was there, I loved it, and playing with those guys [Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider] was unbelievable. [But] I’m happy in Anaheim, I love it there. Obviously, I don’t want to go anywhere but that’s way out of my control. I’m excited to be in Anaheim right now.”

Still, the National Hockey League is a business, and Vatrano could certainly be moved ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

“I’m not aware of that stuff,” the goal-scorer said about the trade rumors surrounding him.

Frank Vatrano in midst of career year

After scoring 22 goals and 41 points over a full 81 games with the Ducks in 2022-23, Vatrano has been even better this season. He's already up to the same amount of tallies in just 50 games this year, and looks poised to shatter his career-high goal total of 24, set in 2018-19 with the Panthers.

And in 2024, he's an NHL All-Star for the first time ever.

“Frankie was always an awesome teammate, always an awesome player,” Rangers center Vincent Trocheck told Cerny this week. “Him being an All-Star is not a surprise based on how he played in the past. It’s more opportunity. He’s a spectacular goal scorer and if you continue to give him the opportunity, he’s going to continue to do great things.”

The Rangers could certainly use some offensive help over their last 33 games, especially with Filip Chytil suffering a setback that will cost him the rest of the season.

Vatrano has one more season remaining after this year on a contract that will pay him $3.65 million in 2024-25. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025.

It'll be intriguing to see if he remains on the Anaheim Ducks' roster after the NHL Trade Deadline.