Oklahoma football is predicted to land a highly touted blue-chip prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Cobey Sellers.

Oklahoma football has received a FutureCast prediction to land 2025 four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers, per Parker Thune at Rivals. Sellers has yet to visit the school, but the Sooners were one of the first Power Five programs to offer him in February of 2023. A couple of other programs in the mix are Baylor, Georgia, and Texas.

Sellers is listed as the No. 28 cornerback in the nation and the No. 48 ranked player in Texas. He holds 18 offers from Power Five programs, including the names mentioned, as well as Florida State, Auburn, Arizona State, Kansas, LSU, Penn State, and Oregon. The Texas native is a highly touted prospect with solid size at 6'0″ 170 pounds. He has quick feet and plays physically right off the break with receivers, following the ball by the motion of the pass catcher. His ability to stop on a dime with elite-level change of direction for his age proves to be a tremendous asset in his versatility.

This recruitment is far from over; it's just beginning. Prospects in the 2025 class have nearly a year to decide where they want to play their college ball. Recruits tend to narrow down their list following the finale of football season and that list continues to get shorter when they take unofficial visits in the summer and official visits in the fall.

Oklahoma football has recruited at an extremely high level on the defensive end and Sellers would only add to their success. With a defensive-minded head coach like Brent Venables, it's easy to see why a player like Sellers would want to be in the system. Fit and opportunity are two huge selling points for recruits and maybe Oklahoma football can give that to Sellers.