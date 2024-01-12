Oklahoma football lands veteran quarterback Casey Thompson, adding experience and depth to the quarterback room.

Oklahoma football has landed a commitment from FAU transfer Casey Thompson, per Dave Wilson at ESPN. The experienced quarterback takes the phrase “seasoned veteran” to another level, entering his seventh season of college football. OU will be the fourth team Thompson plays for in his last year of eligibility. He previously played with Texas, Nebraska, and FAU.

During his first and only season with the Owls, he recorded 509 yards for five touchdowns and five interceptions. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 that had him sidelined for most of the season. Thompson may compete for the starting role with the Sooners, but he's likely there to have experience in the quarterback room and serve as a backup.

The Sooners are headed in the right direction in terms of developing their players and recruiting to continue bolstering their lineup. With the departure of Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, there are questions surrounding their offense, but head coach Brent Venables seems to have a plan in place.

Jackson Arnold will be Oklahoma football's starting quarterback moving forward. Heading into his sophomore season in 2024, Venables brought in a guy like Thompson to teach Arnold the ropes. Arnold has the talent to succeed with the Sooners, but a mentor would be great in developing how to deal with certain things in the college football world, like fans, boosters, social media, and more. The Thompson addition brings security to the Sooners lineup. He hasn't proved to be a star by any means, but Oklahoma football now has much-needed experience behind Arnold.