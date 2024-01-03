Brent Venables' Oklahoma football program received a mixed bag of NCAA Transfer Portal news.

Brent Venables cannot have everything. The NCAA Transfer Portal has given teams a big hit entering the offseason and the Oklahoma football program is no exception. Big decisions were made in the futures of players like Jocelyn Malaska along with Blake Smith. Their positive impact on the Sooners remains to be questioned.

The Oklahoma football program will see Blake Smith enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Randall Sweet of Sports Illustrated. His expectation would be getting buried in the rotation despite playing solid backup minutes this season. It all holds water as Brent Venables is getting two prime tight ends. Bauer Sharp is transferring to the Oklahoma football squad and they have an incoming freshman who is highly coveted in Davon Mitchell. Kaden Helms is also expected to make a return which would put Smith's opportunities to shine in jeopardy.

It was not all bad news for the Sooners. They will be getting someone in return thanks to the portal. Jocelyn Malaska is headed to join the Oklahoma football secondary, per John E. Hoover of Sports Illustrated. He was redshirted as a freshman and only played five games for Utah this season.

Malaska's skill sets are more than meets the eye. Specifically, he can be a Swiss army knife for Venables' squad heading into next season. After all, his seven touchdowns and 93 receptions during his high school playing days prove his capability on offense. His defense is already unquestionable. So, it will be up to the Oklahoma football squad to decide how they use him after this commitment.