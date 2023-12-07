Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables said he's not sure if Dillon Gabriel will play in the Alamo Bowl.

Oklahoma football will finish off their season on December 28th against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. But, quarterback Dillon Gabriel may not be playing.

Gabriel just decided to enter the transfer portal, with Oregon and USC emerging as potential landing spots. Sooners head coach Brent Venables said he's still not sure if Gabriel will play later this month in the bowl game.

Via Eli Lederman:

“That hasn’t been finalized yet. I’ll comment on that when it’s the appropriate time.”

Dillon Gabriel was a two-year starter in Norman after beginning his collegiate career at UCF. He has just one year left of eligibility, so Gabriel surely wants to make it count. The Ducks are losing Bo Nix to the NFL, while Caleb Williams, the Trojans QB1, is the projected No. 1 pick next year. There are openings for a new signal-caller at both schools.

Although Oklahoma football finished 10-2 and failed to win the Big 12, Dillon Gabriel showed out. He threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing nearly 70% of his passes. Considering he was a three-star prospect coming out of a Hawaii high school, Gabriel has developed into quite the player.

If he doesn't play in the Alamo Bowl, it will likely be Jackson Arnold under center, who has only attempted 24 passes in 2023. Considering Gabriel has already announced his intentions to leave the Sooners, it's hard to imagine he'll suit up on December 28th, but you never know. OU heads into the matchup ranked No. 14, while the Wildcats are No. 12 after a third-place Pac-12 finish this season.