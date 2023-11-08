Oklahoma football takes a big slide down the College Football Playoff rankings following an upset loss to Oklahoma State.

The College Football Playoff outlook for the Oklahoma Sooners just got dimmer. Following the Sooners' loss in the final scheduled Bedlam Series matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the weekend, Oklahoma football has dropped from ninth to 17th in the CFP rankings.

Oklahoma football was among the hottest teams in the nation not too long ago. The Sooners started the season with seven wins in a row, including a victory over the then-No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a neutral-site meeting in early October. However, back-to-back losses to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence and to the Cowboys in Stillwater have significantly deflated not just the momentum of the Sooners but also their chances to make it to the College Football Playoff.

The loss to the Cowboys also came during the final scheduled Bedlam Series contest, which only added more pain to Brent Venables and Oklahoma football nation.

The Sooners had a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of the Oklahoma State game but got outscored in the final period, 10-3.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State football has moved up the CFP rankings from No. 22 a week prior to No. 15, thanks to the Cowboys' takedown of the Sooners at home. The Cowboys are now on a five-game win streak with a chance to climb higher in both the CFP rankings and AP Poll, depending on how things go in the final weeks of the regular season.

Oklahoma State will next face the UCF Knights on the road in Week 11, while Oklahoma will look to prevent a three-game losing skid when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin this coming Saturday.