Brent Venables is is expected to bring in a former colleague back from his days at Clemson football

Oklahoma football continues its offseason moves as the team prepares to play its inaugural season in the SEC this 2024. The Sooners are expected to hire Jacksonville State's Zac Alley as their new defensive coordinator, as per the Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Alley and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables have both worked together during their tenure with Clemson football.

With Jacksonville State, Alley coached a defense that played a big part in bringing about a 9-4 overall record (including a 6-2 conference record) for the Gamecocks this year.

As a team, Jacksonville State football concluded 2023 with 958 total tackles, 42 passes defended, 16 interceptions (along with 249 interception yards returned) and 15 forced fumbles.

Additionally, during the Gamecock's first season at the FBS level, the team ranked 33rd in the nation in scoring defense.

Zac Alley's new defensive assets

As Alley heads into Oklahoma football, he will have a chance to coach a defense that includes linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.

Regardless of Oklahoma's season-concluding loss to Arizona during the Valero Alamo Bowl, the Sooners finished with a 10-3 overall record, going 7-2 in their final year in the Big 12. In 13 games, Oklahoma football might have given up 389.4 opponent yards per game, but the team did lead the nation in interceptions per contest (1.5).

With Zac Alley coming in, more growth is expected from Stutsman, Bowman Jr. and the Sooners' other highly-touted defensive gems. And for coach Venables, a reunion with his former colleague at Clemson could possibly be the key to making a loud splash in Oklahoma football's first SEC stint.