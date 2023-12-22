Brent Venables now has both Bowen brothers in his secondary

Oklahoma football just added another Bowen to bolster their defense. Eli Bowen of the 2024 recruiting class, the younger brother of defensive back Peyton Bowen, will be joining coach Brent Venables' squad for the upcoming NCAA season. Speaking to the media, Venables recounted what he told the brothers a year before:

“I'll be honest, and I told Peyton this a year ago: ‘If you don't come, I'm still recruiting your brother,’” Venables said, via OUInsider's Blake Mullen. “I told Eli, ‘Even if we don't get your brother, I'm still coming after you.'”

The younger Bowen may not have been as decorated as his older brother coming out of high school, but he's still managed to be a very sought-after recruit for plenty of schools. Other universities that have offered to sign him include Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, and several others.

In his senior year, the cornerback out of Denton Guyer managed to produce recorded 34 tackles, six broken-up passes and three interceptions. A four-star recruit, Bowen is ranked as the No. 44 cornerback in the entire country and the 59th-best player in the state of Texas. He has reportedly always been a prospect that Oklahoma football staff have been interested in, even before the signing of his older brother a year ago.

Now joining the ranks of Oklahoma football‘s secondary, Brent Venables is more than excited about what the younger Bowen can contribute next season.

“(He is) one of the best football players in America. Just a great, great player,” Venables added, as per the Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

With the Bowen brothers playing together, Oklahoma football surely looks to improve the following year and make a run that's even better than their recent winning season.