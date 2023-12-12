Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables salutes Danny Stutsman's decision to play his final year with the Sooners

It looks like Oklahoma football's defense will still be in full force next year. Highly acclaimed linebacker Danny Stutsman recently announced his return to the team for the upcoming season. Of course, no one else was more thrilled than head coach Brent Venables, who let his thoughts be heard.

“The finish is always better than the beginning,” Venables said on X.

The FINISH is ALWAYS Better than the BEGINNING🗣️🫡 @FbStutsman https://t.co/PvPHzOQmne — Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 11, 2023

Stutsman had reportedly declared for the NFL draft last week, but he surprised everyone with a video announcement earlier on Monday. Narrated by Oklahoma football icon Brian Bosworth, the video showcases various clips of Stutsman on and off the field, ending with a message that reads “SEC, see you soon,” with Stutsman's signature showcased below.

Boasting 99 tackles, three quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception returned for a touchdown, the 20-year-old was one of the best collegiate linebackers this year, being named to the 2023 All-Big 12 First Team selection. Oklahoma football's only two losses of the season came against Kansas football, when Stutsman had to leave the game due to an injured ankle, and against rivals Oklahoma State football with the star linebacker sidelined on account of the said injury. In 2022, Stutsman led the Big 12 in tackles. Throughout his three-year tenure at Oklahoma, Stutsman tallied a total of 261 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Along with Stutsman, Oklahoma football's other highly-touted gem, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., also announced that he'll be staying with the Sooners for another year. Safe to say, Danny Stutsman isn't done yet and wants to give Oklahoma football fans a senior year to remember.