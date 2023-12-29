It is the first New Year's Six game of Saturday as we continue our College Football odds series with an Ole Miss-Penn State prediction and pick.

It is the first New Year's Six game of Saturday as Ole Miss faces Penn State at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Ole Miss-Penn State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Peach Bowl began in 1968, and until 2014 was a traditional SEC and ACC match-up. In 2014, they became one of the New Year's Six Bowl games. It has hosted three playoff semi-finals starting in 2016 with Alabama beating Washington. In 2019, LSU beat Oklahoma and. then last year Georgia beat Ohio State with a game-winning field goal on their way to a national title. Ole Miss has played in this game twice before. They won the game in 1971 over Georgia Tech. In 2014, the first year as a New Year's Six game, Ole Miss lost to TCU. Penn State has never played in this game but has won three of the four New Year's Six bowl games they have played in.

Ole Miss comes into the game ranked 11th in the nation this year. They are 10-2 on the year. After starting 3-0, they lost their first game of the year to Alabama. They would then go on a five-game winning streak before falling to Georiga. Both of the losses went by two or more scores, but they finished the year strong. After taking care of UL Monroe, they beat rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl to finish the year.

Penn State comes in with a similar situation to Ole Miss. They also sit 10-2 on the year. They started the year 6-0, dominating opponents in the process. Then they fell to Ohio State by one score. After beating Indiana and Maryland they fell by nine to Michigan. Still, they would end their year strong beating Rutgers and Michigan St by a combined 69-6. Both teams come in with just two losses, both losing to a team in the College Football Playoffs, and one other team higher ranked than them.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread

Ole Miss comes into the game ranked 35th in the nation in points scored while sitting 24th in yards per game. They were 28th in rushing yards per game sitting 43rd in passing yards per game. Jaxson Dart leads this Ole Miss offense this year. He has been great all year with a 64.8 percent completion percentage while throwing for 2,984 yards this year. He threw 20 touchdown passes while throwing just five interceptions. Further, he protected the ball well, with just nine turnover-worthy passes on the year. He also was solid on the ground with 551 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins leads the way in the running game. He ran 237 times this year for 1,053 yards on the year. He was great after contact this year, with 797 yards this year. Judkins also scored 15 times on the ground, with 33 runs over 10 yards this year. Further, he protected the ball well, while forcing 69 missed tackles, and he did not fumble once.

Three men lead the receiving game. Tre Harris leads the way with 851 yards on 47 receptions this year. He also scored eight times this year. Dayton Wade is second on the team with 52 receptions and 769 yards on the year. He scored four times as well. Jordan Watkins leads the team in receptions, he had 53 receptions this year for 741 yards and three scores.

The defense sits 46th in points allowed per game while sitting 65th in yards allowed per game. They were 62nd against the pass while sitting 70th against the run. Ole Miss will be without Cedric Johnson off the edge. Still, they have Jared Ivey on the line. He leads the team with eight sacks this year while having 25 quarterback pressures this year. Further, he has 23 stops for offensive failures in the running game.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Penn State comes in ranked 15th in the nation in points per game while sitting 69th in yards per game. They were 37th in rushing yards per game while sitting 89th in passing yards per game. Drew Allar leads this team from quarterback this year. He completed 214 of 352 passes this year for 2,333 yards and 23 touchdowns. Allar was wonderful in protecting the ball this year. He threw just one interception this year, and that was against Indiana. He also threw just four turnover-worthy passes this year. Allar also scored four times on the ground this year.

Kaytron Allen leads the team in rushing this year. He has 848 yards this year while scoring six times. He has the better back after contact, with 532 yards after contact this year. Meanwhile, Nicholas Singleton joins him in the backfield. He has 702 yards this year with eight touchdowns on the ground. He has also been a threat in the receiving game. Singleton brought in 22 of 26 targets this year for 222 yards on the year with a touchdown.

In the receiving game, the focus is KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He has 53 receptions this year for 673 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Penn State has two threats from the tight end position who both are great in the Red Zone. Theo Johnson has 325 yards this year but scored six times. Tyler Warren scored seven times with 295 yards this year.

On defense, Penn State was third in points allowed per game. They were number one in the nation against the run, while sitting fourth in the nation against the pass. Penn State will be missing Chop Robinson and Johnny Dixon. They will still have first-team All-Big Ten linebacker Abdul Carter. Carter has four sacks this year, while also having 31 stops for an offense failure in the run game. He has forced a fumble while also having an interception and three pass breakups.

Final Ole Miss-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss is not an amazing defense and relies on their offense to score plenty of points. In their two losses this year, they have struggled with solid defensive suns. While Penn State is missing a few key defensive players, they were still one of the best defensive units in the nation. They have depth and will perform in this game. Take Penn State in this one.

Final Ole Miss-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -4.5 (-110)