Lane Griffin wants to continue to help the Rebels to success in the long-term.

The Ole Miss Rebels are in the late stages of an impressive 2023-24 college football season. Ole Miss boasts a 10-2 record and finished second in the SEC West behind the Alabama Crimson Tide. Plus, the Rebels managed to land a Peach Bowl appearance. As a result, head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have agreed on a contract extension, per Nicole Auerbach.

Lane Kiffin looks to continue to capitalize on his time with the Rebels

Kiffin has helped the Ole Miss football program to its second 10-win season in four years. In addition, the Rebels were ranked the 11th-best team in the nation in 2023, a major accomplishment for the program. The veteran head coach has been with Ole Miss since 2019 and looks to keep going full speed.

The Rebels did not make the College Football Playoff, which was no problem. Ole Miss still managed to play well in one of the most competitive conferences in the country. Their winning record and performances have been rewarded with another postseason opportunity.

Ole Miss will play in the Peach Bowl on December 30th against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Rebels will have the opportunity to showcase their might against another college football powerhouse.

Things will not get easier for Lane Kiffin in Ole Miss in the SEC West, but the team seems to have a great foundation to move forward with. As college football fans know, programs can change fast. However, Kiffin has been able to help establish a culture that the Rebels want to last for a long time.