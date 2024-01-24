It's a little past due, but glad he came out to offer an apology.

Oliver Stone, the Oscar-winning director, apologizes about knocking on Barbie before seeing the film.

He did this by posting on X. It's all due to his comments from last summer towards Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Oliver Stone issues apology for Barbie/Ryan Gosling remarks last summer

The Doors director said in his statement, “Very disappointed to see Deadline, a publication I respect, run this sensationalistic, out-of-context statement I made about Barbie weeks before the film even came out. At the time, I was busy promoting my nuclear documentary in Europe and had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title.”

He then revealed that he did watch the film last summer.

“I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes,” Stone added. “I found the filmmaker's approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly.”

Finally, he said, “Greta Gerwig's 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites of that year. Barbie's box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars.”

Last summer, the director said to City A.M., “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he's doing that shit for money.”

Stone added, “He should be doing more serious films; he shouldn't be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it's all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy.”

Hopefully, Oliver Stone and the team from Barbie can move on and grab a beer sometime to put this to rest.