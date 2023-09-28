Kevin Bacon, renowned for his iconic role in the 1984 film “Footloose,” recently opened up about how this unexpected dance-themed breakout role conflicted with his initial career aspirations. Speaking on a podcast, Bacon shared that he had no inkling he was auditioning for a “dance movie” when trying out for the part of Ren McCormack.

“I was not a dancer. I wasn't trained as a dancer,” Bacon confessed. “I didn't even really understand that it was a dance movie. I thought it was just a movie, and then, where they would indicate that there was dancing, I would just get up.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Bacon also recalls his lack of dance training during Footloose audition. “They said something about a choreographer, and I said, ‘You don't really need a choreographer. I'll just get up and dance. It's not a big deal. Just play the record for me, and I'll jump around.' So I was definitely not trained by any stretch of the imagination.”

Though not much of a dancer, Footloose catapulted Bacon to pop star status in the 1980s. But it conflicted with his original career aspirations. “the last thing I wanted to be was a pop star. I had already moved into.”

He also mentioned wanting to be Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, John Cazale, or De Niro. But more than that, Bacon also aspires to work with Martin Scorsese. Getting the role, Kevin Bacon thought Footloose stardom meant he was “not a serious actor.”

It made him uncomfortable with photo shoots and magazines, despite them being childhood dreams.

Over the years, Kevin Bacon turned his Footloose stardom into something bigger. He managed to work with renowned directors like Oliver Stone, Rob Reiner, Ron Howard, Clint Eastwood, and more. However, his desire to work with Martin Scorsese remains unfulfilled.