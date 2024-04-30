Margot Robbie and Tony McNamara of Poor Things fame may star in new comic book-based film for Rob Liefeld's Avengelyne.
Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is currently negotiating a seven-figure film rights deal for the film that's based on the Deadpool creator comic. It was also created by Cathy Christian and later credited to Tony Lobito.
About Avengelyne
“Avengelyne is an angel who fights the forces of evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters,” Deadline writes. “She was the most feared warrior in heaven's Warhost, having single-handedly broken into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of hell, to confront the devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle, when it is empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on Earth and is being groomed to be humankind's last hope in a coming Armageddon.”
According to Comic Vine, Avengelyne was first published by Maximum Press, with the original character's look based on the creator's (Christian) figure. Then it was later published by Avatar Press with a new look. From there, it moved to Awesome Comics and finally to Image—a company that Liefeld helped found.
Some major story arcs include Battle with B'liale — a powerful demon lord. Also, Deadly Sins is about the title character and Peter (another character in the comic book series) escaping to Las Vegas from New York, only to encounter the Seven Deadly Sins. Other arcs include the birth of Magog, the cyborg Cybrid entering the comics, and Divinity — Avengelyne's sister.
As for the new deal, the rumor is that Robbie might star as the title character. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde will direct the adaptation, and Tony McNamara will write the screenplay adaptation. Production will be handled by LuckChap, which is run by Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Simon Kindberg, and Audrey Chon.
Kindberg produced Deadpool films, hence how the whole talk of creating Avengelyne started.
Liefeld said, “Avengelyne resonated so powerfully with the audience because her story of redemption is one that is so relatable. A fallen angel, sentenced to redeem herself by serving humanity, Earth is a foreign environment to her, she must adapt in order to save herself as well as mankind. Her dilemma provides humor amidst the larger plot engine driving her journey.”
We'll see where Avengelyne ends up. With Margot Robbie and others onboard with the film, it sounds like it has a fantastic future with Warner Bros. This could be the start of a new film franchise.