Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, is hyping up the action in the MCU‘s Deadpool and Wolverine. So much so that he's comparing it to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Taking to X, Liefeld reacted to the latest trailer for the MCU film. He claimed the film has the “best” action since The Winter Soldier and that it will “be up there with the best Comic Book Film of all time!”
I’ve been telling everyone how great this movie looks and it’s the BEST action since Winter Soldier. The car fight! Forest fight! The ********** fight! It’ll be up there with the best Comic Book Film of all time! pic.twitter.com/BpRxKe6KXL
Rob Liefeld co-created Deadpool with Fabian Nicleza in the nineties. He also worked on X-Force, Avengelyne, and Youngblood.
Fans will have to wait until July 26 to see if Liefeld's claims are correct. Even still, it's high praise. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the MCU's most grounded political thriller. The film does have some great action sequences, and it will take a lot for Deadpool and Wolverine to top that.
The Winter Soldier was the Russo Brothers' first MCU film. Anthony and Joe Russo would subsequently direct Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, and Endgame. They have since directed Cherry and The Gray Man after their time working with Marvel Studios.
Coming up, their upcoming film, The Electric State, will be released on Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci will star in the film.
What is Deadpool and Wolverine?
Deadpool and Wolverine is the thirty-fourth MCU film. It's a sequel to the previous two Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool films from 2016 and 2018. However, this is the first of the films to take place in the MCU. The previous two films were distributed by 20th Century Fox.
In the film, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits Deadpool (Reynolds) for a mission. He will enlist the help of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) along the way.
That's right — Jackman is returning as Wolverine in the film. He was last seen in 2017's Logan. Spoiler alert: His character died at the end of the film. However, judging by the trailer, it appears Jackman is playing a different variant of the character.
Shawn Levy will direct the film based on a script he co-wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Levy previously directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. He also directed Jackman in Real Steel.
Additionally, Levy is known for directing the Night at the Museum franchise. Levy is also a producer of Stranger Things and has previously directed episodes of the Netflix series. His other film credits include Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, and Date Night.
Deadpool and Wolverine is the only 2024 MCU feature film being released. This comes after 2023, a year in which three films — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels — were released.
Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.