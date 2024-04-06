Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is set to produce Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's '90s comic book character Avengelyne, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Olivia Wilde is attached to direct from Simon Kinberg's script.
In 2016 Deadline reported that Paramount made a deal to acquire the rights to bring Avengelyne to the screen. Akiva Goldsman was set to produce, with Gina Carano as Liefeld's first choice to star. The film was billed as a fallen angel John Wick.
The comic book character was described as Heaven's Warhost's most feared warrior. She also broke into Hell's outer fortress, Pandemonium, fight the Devil himself. Avengelyne, a fallen angel, was banished from Heaven due to trickery. She was stripped of her angelic powers and left only with her strength and the power of her blood. When her blood is extracted, it can be used as a weapon. It can also be empowered to create a miracle by quoting Bible verses.
On earth, she uses her gifts to fight demons and will be humankind's last hope in the upcoming Armageddon.
Robbie and LuckyChap founders Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara scored big last year with the billion-dollar grossing movie Barbie. They currently have five movies in various stages of production. Avengelyne is one of two films in pre-production with Wilde. The other is the upcoming holiday movie Naughty.
Wilde's latest directorial effort was 2022's Don't Worry Darling. Other than the two previously mentioned projects, the actress-director is also rumored to helm an as-yet-titled Sony/Marvel movie.
Kinberg has several superhero and action movies in his credits. He wrote four of the X-Men movies. He also wrote the 2005 action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith as well as its Prime Video series.
I have to say, with all of the reboots and revivals of projects from the '80s and '90s, it's refreshing that there's an upcoming story that hasn't graced the big or streaming screens yet. I'm not saying I hate all of these reboots and revivals since some of them evoke most millennials' childhood, but these are stories we've already seen.
It also helps that Avengelyne is quite a unique character to be adapted. She's a fallen angel which means the planned film will have supernatural and anti-hero elements. So here's to hoping the movie actually gets made. In Barbie we trust.