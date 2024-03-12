The first round of the PAC 12 tournament continues as Oregon State faces UCLA. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon State-UCLA prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Oregon State finished the season at 13-18 while sitting 5-15 in conference play. This gave them the 12-seed in the PAC 12 Tournament. They finished the season winning two of their last four, but that came on the heels of a seven-game losing streak. The two wins were over Standford on the road by 12, and then by Utah at home by seven. They have also pulled off some big upsets this year, mainly beating Arizona at home by three.
Meanwhile, Oregon State comes into the game at 15-16 on the year, while sitting 10-10 in conference play. That earned them the five seed in the PAC 12 tournament. Still, they struggled down the stretch. UCLA won just one of their final six games, falling to Utah, USC, Washington, Washington State, and Arizona, before getting a win in the last game of the year over Arizona State. This will also be the third time these two teams have faced. UCLA won both the first two match-ups. thye won by seven on the road before winning by eight at home.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-UCL Odds
Oregon State: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +225
UCLA: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -280
Over: 127.5 (-110)
Under: 127.5(-110)
How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA
Time: 5:30 PM ET/ 2:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oregon State is ranked 156th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year while sitting 166th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 160th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oregon State comes in ranked 275th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 229th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jordan Pope leads the way. He comes in with 17.6 points per game this year while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. He also leads the team in assists, coming in with 3.4 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Tyler Bilodeau comes in with 14.4 points per game and is shooting well. He is shooting 52.7 percent from the field this year. Rounding out the top-scoring options is Dexter Akanno. He comes in with 10.8 points per game this year.
Oregon State comes in 319th in total rebounds per game. They are 298th in offensive rebounding rate, and 270th in defensive rebounding rate. Michael Rataj and Tyler Bilodeau lead the way here. Rataj comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game, with almost two rebounds per game on the offensive side of the ball. Bilodeau also has 5.8 rebounds per game, but his are almost exclusively defensive.
Oregon State is 215th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 206th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Josiah Lake II and Michael Rataj both have a steal per game this year. While KC Ibekwe comes in with 1.2 blocks per game.
Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win
UCLA is ranked 102nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. Sitting 169th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but 45th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UCLA is 332nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 333rd in effective field goal percentage. Adem Bona comes in leading the team in scoring this year. He comes in with 12.4 points per game and is shooting well, at 58.5 percent this year. Sebastian Mack also comes in with 12.4 points per game but is not shooting at well, sitting at 39.0 percent. Dylan Andrews is the top passer on the team, sitting with 11.9 points per game this year, while having 3.8 assists per game. Also scoring 11.9 points per game this year is Lazar Stefanovic.
UCLA is 262nd in the nation in rebounds per game, but 121st in defensive rebounding rate this year. Stefanovic and Bona both lead the way in rebounding. Stefanoic comes in with six rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Bona comes in with six rebounds per game as well, while having over two rebounds per game on the offensive side of the glass.
UCLA is 24th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 165th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Sebastian Mack comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Lazar Stefanoic and Adem Bona come in with 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Bona also has 1.8 blocks per game this year.
Final Oregon State-UCLA Prediction & Pick
While Oregon State has not done a lot of winning, they did cover the spread in five of their last six games. Further, they covered the spread once against UCLA and missed by just half a point at home. UCLAS covered just once in their last six games overall. The biggest issue for UCLA is shooting. They have a great defense but are one of the worst shooting teams in the nation this year. That will keep this game close. While UCLA gets the win, Oregon State makes them sweat.
Final Oregon State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +6.5 (-110)