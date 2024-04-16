The UCLA basketball program is reloading after a challenging 2023-24 season. The Bruins will have a fearsome squad going into 2024-25, which is further highlighted by their college basketball transfer portal additions. Former Oklahoma State basketball forward Eric Dailey Jr. announced his commitment to UCLA on Tuesday and spoke very highly of Coach Mick Cronin and the program.
Eric Dailey Jr. had a promising freshman season with Oklahoma State. He averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 33.3% on three-pointers in 22.3 minutes per game. Dailey helped the Cowboys go 20-16 in his lone season. Now, he sets his eyes on the highly coveted UCLA basketball squad.
Dailey revealed why the Bruins won his college basketball transfer portal favor.
“What’s stood out about UCLA is the winning culture and rich history that the school has. Everybody here embodies excellence, and that's something I want to be a part of,” Dailey said, per ZAGSBLOG.
UCLA's culture is not the only thing that caught Dailey's eye. He has high admiration for Head Coach Mick Cronin.
“Coach Cronin is a coach that has a history of winning and getting the most out of his players. He has a staff that echoes his passion for the game and leading players like myself down a road of success and opportunity,” Dailey added.
Dailey believes he can grow and find success with Cronin's team. Moreover, Dailey detailed the attributes that will be of great use to the squad.
“I see myself as a versatile dual forward that is able to make plays, score, and get my teammates involved in the game. As well as being a defender that can guard multiple positions. I always put [my] team first and I love to win.”
The Bruins could use Dailey's abilities amid their quest toward a deep postseason run in 2024-25.
UCLA basketball eyes an improved conference and March Madness showing
The Bruins finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 16-17 and went 10-10 in Pac-12 play. UCLA advanced to the second round of the conference tournament but lost 68-66 to a talented Oregon team. This result combined with UCLA's record caused them to miss a trip to March Madness.
Their middling year was a step back from the previous season. In 2022-23, UCLA went 31-6 and was the top team in the Pac-12. They made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in the West region and advanced to the Sweet 16.
Mick Cronin's squad can still get back to their high level of play, and their offseason moves signal great things ahead. In addition to Oklahoma State's Eric Dailey Jr., UCLA received commitments from former USC basketball guard Kobe Johnson and former Louisville guard Skyy Clark. Johnson and Clark both averaged 10 points or more during the 2023-24 season.
Furthermore, UCLA should get some returning contributors back along with their recruits. The Bruins rank 80th in the country for their Class of 2024 recruitment efforts, per 247 sports. If UCLA can mesh its new and returning talent, they will have a chance for an improved postseason showing in 2024-25.
It will be interesting to see what other moves UCLA makes during the 2024 offseason.