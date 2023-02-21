Get excited, Overtime Elite fans. The semifinal round of the playoffs is upon us, which means only four teams remain in the playoff race, the Holy Rams, YNG Dreamerz, Cold Hearts, and City Reapers. There’s one series in particular that fans should be excited for, and that’s the matchup between the Cold Hearts and City Reapers, as after the Reapers received a first-round bye, fans will now finally get to see the Thompson twins in playoff action.

With that said, here is some important information about how to watch the Overtime Elite playoff semifinal series between the Cold Hearts and the City Reapers.

Tuesday, February 21st

Game 1: No. 4 Cold Hearts vs. No. 1 City Reapers

Tipoff time: 7:00 PM ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Tickets for the game are available for purchase at this link, starting at $17.

Friday, February 24th

Game 2: No. 1 City Reapers vs. No. 4 Cold Hearts

Tipoff time: 9:00 PM ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Tickets for the game are available for purchase at this link, starting at $17.

Saturday, February 25th

Game 3: No. 4 Cold Hearts vs. No. 1 City Reapers

Tipoff time: 8:00 PM ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Tickets for the game are available for purchase at this link, starting at $17.

Overview

The Cold Hearts finished the regular season with a 6-9 record and the No.4 seed in the standings. They own an 0-3 record against the Reapers this season and lost those games by an average of 10.6 points. But in the Cold Hearts’ most recent loss to the Reapers on February 10th, they lost by just four points, 88-84, and gave the team with the league’s best record a run for its money.

Forward Tyler Smith has been arguably the Cold Hearts’ best player all season long. He averaged 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season and has risen his game to an even higher level in the playoffs (averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds across two games).

Against the Reapers this season, Smith put together some solid performances but wasn’t dominant, as he averaged 14.3 points and five rebounds.

As for the Reapers, they ended up with the best record in the Overtime Elite league by far at 14-1. The Reapers are led by two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA draft, twins Ausar, and Amen Thompson. Both have staked their claim as the cream of the crop in the Overtime Elite league and thus have a very legitimate shot at being top-five picks come June.

The Thompson twins put up nearly identical numbers for the City Reapers during the regular season, but Ausar’s numbers were slightly superior. The 6’7″ star clearly has a knack for stuffing the stat sheet, as he put up 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest.

The No.4 Cold Hearts swept their first-round series against the No.5 Bruins, 2-0, with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points, while the No. 1 City Reapers had a bye for the first round of the playoffs thanks to their league-best record.

While the Cold Hearts are playing good basketball at the right time and impressively handled the Bruins in the first round, don’t bet on them giving the Reapers a real run for their money. After all, the Cold Hearts simply can’t match the Reapers’ star power. Smith, as aforementioned, is a terrific Overtime Elite player, but the Thompson twins are simply on another level. There’s a reason why the Thompsons are generating top-five pick buzz while Smith’s name isn’t even in most mock drafts.

With this in mind, the most likely outcome for this series seems to be a 2-0 series win for the City Reapers. The Cold Hearts can keep at least one of those games close, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll accomplish much more than that.

The first game of the Overtime Elite Finals will take place on March 3rd, which will be a five-game series instead of just three. Game 5, if necessary, will be on March 11th.