Overtime Elite is heading to the playoffs, and there are plenty of teams and rising stars to watch out for as the second season of the tournament enters its final chapter.

City Reapers, led by the twins Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, topped the standings with a 14-1 record and automatically qualifies for the semifinals as the no. 1 seed. The second-seeded YNG Dreamerz are also through to the Final Four after finishing the regular season with an 11-4 tally.

Now, the remaining four teams in the Holy Rams, Cold Hearts, Bruins and Falcons will battle it out for the remaining two spots in the Overtime Elite semifinals.

The no. 3 Holy Rams face no. 6 Falcons in the first round of the Overtime Elite playoffs, while the no. 4 Cold Hearts take on no. 5 Bruins.

Sure enough, the Holy Rams are expected to win against a Falcons team that won just three of their 15 games this 2022-23 season. Not to mention that the Holy Rams have two top talents on its roster, with Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Jayden Quaintance. Gibbs-Lawhorn is second in scoring in Overtime Elite with 20.4 points per game, while Quaintance led the competition in rebounding with 11.6 per match.

On the other matchup, while the Cold Hearts finished with a way better record (6-19) over the Bruins (3-12), they can’t really be too complacent. After all, the Bruins have two of the Top 3 scorers in the tournament in Jordan Burks (27.1) and Aiden Sherrell (18.6), as well as the steals leader in Tayshawn Bridges (3.8).

The City Reapers will face the lowest-seeded team to come out of the first round, while the YNG Dreamerz take on the higher-seeded one.

The Overtime Elite playoffs is certainly brewing to be an exciting once, especially with fans set to get another look at the next rising stars in the basketball scene,