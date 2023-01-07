By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

NBA Draft prospect Ausar Thompson continues to show in Overtime Elite why he is one of the top prospects for 2023.

On Friday against the Cold Hearts, Thompson put on display his insane speed that should only make NBA executives salivate about his potential as a pro. After getting the rebound, the young shooting guard for the City Reapers went coast-to-coast for the perfect lay-up.

His speed was incredible for sure, and he made it look easy–which speaks volumes of how good he is physically.

The speed from Ausar Thompson on this coast to coast is insane.. pic.twitter.com/qZdQqhn2Q2 — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 7, 2023

Ausar Thompson has been often compared with his brother Amen Thompson, whom many think is going no. 3 after Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. However, there is no denying that Ausar is just as good as a prospect as his sibling.

While Amen has a more polished playmaking skill, Ausar is not falling behind with his elite scoring and terrific defense. He has also improved his 3-point shooting, which has only made talent evaluators assess him highly. This 2022-23 season in the Overtime Elite league, Ausar is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Ausar was named Overtime Elite Finals MVP in 2021-22 after averaging a 17-10 double-double throughout the campaign, and clearly, he has improved his game a season later.

With the way he is playing right now–and considering his speed and scoring ability paired up with his NBA-ready defense–it won’t be a surprise to see Ausar climb the NBA Draft ladder and crack the Top 5.