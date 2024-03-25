The Indiana Pacers are on the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pacers are coming off a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, so they do not actually have to travel anywhere for this game. They could have some tired legs, but they will not be jet-lagged. The Pacers lost to the Clippers just before the new year. In the loss, they did put up 127 points. Benedict Mathurin had 34 points off the bench to lead the team. Tyrese Haliburton played one of his worst games of the season with just eight points, but 11 assists. Indiana did shoot over 50 percent from the floor in the loss, though. For this game, the Pacers do not have Mathurin as he is missing the rest of the season.
The Clippers are coming off a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, so they do not have to travel anywhere, either. In their win over Indiana earlier this season, the Clippers scored an impressive 151 points. James Harden led the team with 35 points and nine assists while Paul George (27 points) and Kawhi Leonard (28 points) had good games, as well. Ivica Zubac finished with a double-double in the win. The Clippers shot lights out in their win over the Pacers, and they will have a similar lineup hitting the floor in this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Clippers Odds
Indiana Pacers: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +205
Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -250
Over: 234 (-110)
Under: 234 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Clippers
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southern California
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers do not play good defense, so they have to do some scoring. They were able to put up 127 points in their first matchup with Los Angeles, which is very good. That is usually good enough to earn a win as Indiana is 26-6 when they score at least 125 points. Indiana needs their offense to have a similar output in this game. If the Pacers can put up at least 120, they have a great chance to cover the spread.
Indiana needs Haliburton to play better and have a good game. When Haliburton scores at least 20 points this season, the Pacers are 20-9. He is their best player, the Pacers are often trying to ride him to a win. He is more of an assist guy, but he needs to do some scoring. If he has a good game, the Pacers will have a good game.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers put up 151 points on the Pacers in their first game, and you are not losing when you score that many points. I am not expecting Los Angeles to put up anywhere near that in this game, but there is a great chance for them to score here. Indiana allows the fourth-most points per game this season at 120.7 points. With their big three healthy, the Clippers should be able to score at least that amount.
When the Clippers score 120 points or more this season, they are 26-2. Yes, the Clippers are a great defensive team, but this game is going to be won on the defensive end of the court. As long as the Clippers can have another good game shooting the ball against the Pacers, they are going to win.
Final Pacers-Clippers Prediction & Pick
This game is going to feature a lot of offense. Usually, I would say that favors the Pacers. However, I like the Clippers to win this game as I think they are the better team at the moment.
Final Pacers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -6.5 (-112)