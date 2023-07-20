Bruce Brown has become one of the most beloved role players in the NBA. In fact, the Indiana Pacers saw just how much Brown contributed to the Denver Nuggets' championship win this past season that they rewarded him with a two-year, $45 million deal in free agency. But Brown wasn't always this valued of a player. In fact, he encountered his fair share of rejection as well.

Brown, in particular, brought one instance of rejection up in an appearance on Tidal League's ‘Run Your Race' podcast. The new Pacers guard said that he contacted the University of North Carolina (UNC) brass that he wanted to join the program. However, the problem was that the Tar Heels instead elected to take Seventh Woods, he of the legendary high-school mixtape.

“I called North Carolina and said… ‘Hey, I want to come’ And they said… ‘No, we’re going to take Seventh Woods,'” Brown said, per Legion Hoops.

To those who enjoy watching highlight reel mixtapes of up-and-coming talent, the name Seventh Woods won't be forgotten anytime soon. Woods looked like the next big thing, a guard with the complete package of elite handles, dizzying speed, and nuclear leaping ability. But it quickly became apparent that perhaps the Tar Heels should have let the Pacers guard in on their program.

Woods lost his advantage (athleticism) against tougher competition, and he didn't have the most polished game to compensate. It didn't help matters at all that the expectations and hype surrounding him grew to the point of overwhelming cacophony. He had to transfer out of UNC so he could find himself once more and be in a better place.

Meanwhile, Bruce Brown landed with the Miami Hurricanes, and he immediately became one of their most important players. He helped the team make the NCAA tournament in consecutive years en route to being selected 42nd overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brown may not have made the cut for the Tar Heels basketball program, but his career remains a rousing success nonetheless. It's a testament to Brown's resolve that he did not let a few setbacks discourage him from getting to where he is now.