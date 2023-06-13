The Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions for the first time in their history. Nuggets players are basking in the glory of winning basketball's top prize. One player who's really enjoying it is potential free agent Bruce Brown.

The Nuggets guard held the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy in his arms like many of his teammates. Before holding that trophy, Brown had a simple message regarding his future: “I'm about to get paid.”

Brown played 28 minutes on Monday night in Game 5 against the Miami Heat. He recorded 10 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal as he helped Denver clinch the title on home court.

Game 5 wasn't the prettiest game for either side. However, the game remained thrilling throughout, as the teams traded the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler helped the Heat take an 89-88 lead in the final two minutes after scoring 13 straight points. Brown restored the Denver lead after that. Butler then turned the ball over with a little over 27 seconds remaining.

Though the Nuggets were just 9-for-19 from the free-throw line at the time, they came up big when it mattered most. Denver made four straight free throws to secure a 94-88 victory in front of their home fans.

Brown joined the Nuggets prior to the 2022-23 NBA season on a two-year contract. The second year is a player option, giving Brown the opportunity to test the market once again.

The Nuggets guard told reporters a few weeks ago that no team wanted him last summer. Given his performance with Denver this season, however, it's hard to imagine teams shying away from him this year.