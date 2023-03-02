Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton put together a fantastic all-around performance in Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. He scored 32 points — on 9-for-18 shooting from the field — grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out six assists in the 124-122 Pacers win. So when the Pacers visit the AT&T Center on Thursday night to play Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and the San Antonio Spurs, every Pacers fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Spurs

The Pacers have Haliburton listed as questionable for Thursday’s game due to a calf injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, rookie Kendall Brown (right tibia stress fracture) will sit out for Indiana.

Haliburton, 23, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 2.5 turnovers per game across 51 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Iowa State star is shooting the ball very accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Haliburton’s current 86.0% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Pacers to come up with a road win against the Spurs on Thursday, with or without Haliburton in the lineup. After all, the Spurs own the third-worst home record in the NBA at 9-21. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is maybe.