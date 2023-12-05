Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson nailed some clutch kicks down the stretch in an upset win over the Chiefs.

It hasn't always been easy for Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson this year, as he came into the Week 13 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs having missed a field goal in each of his last two games. However, with the game on the line against the Chiefs, Carlson drilled two 40+ yard field goals to extend Green Bay's lead and give them the upset victory at home against one of the best teams in the NFL. After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made sure to point out Carlson's kicks down the stretch, via Bill Huber.

LaFleur on Carlson's late FG: "That was big time." Before that, on third down, Love was sacked. That was sort of the plan: Throw the ball if it's there, eat it if it's not, just to burn clock. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 4, 2023

Anders Carlson makes clutch kicks for Packers in win over Kansas City

The Packers suddenly have playoff life once again at 6-6 with massive victories against the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Carlson's performance could potentially be a season-saver for the Packers, who are beginning to click offensively with Jordan Love while getting great performances from the defense once again.

Green Bay will have an uphill battle to catch Detroit in the NFC North, but it's not out of the question just yet. The Packers will face Giants, Buccaneers, Panthers, Vikings and Bears to close out the season, with all five games being very feasible wins for the Packers.

Getting healthy will be important, as Green Bay has missed Aaron Jones, but the playoff race in the NFC has a lot of moving parts and the Packers appear to be peaking at the right time. It only helps that Matt LaFleur will have more confidence in Anders Carlson to make some big kicks late in important games, as that could be the difference between making the postseason or missing out entirely as the margins get razor thin in December.