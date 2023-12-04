The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chiefs on Sunday night, and Matt LaFleur's speech will fire everyone up.

The Green Bay Packers leaned on the arm of Jordan Love against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and walked away with a 27-19 win on Sunday night. Love finished with 267 yards and three scores, and Christian Watson had a pair of touchdowns before injuring his hamstring.

After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur loved every second of it, and his speech in the locker room is quite the sight to see:

“Total team win…That's a hell of a team win. Give it up for yourselves.”

LaFleur and the Packers locker room were as hyped as can be as he dropped numerous f-bombs following the win.

With the victory, Green Bay now moves to 6-6 on the year following a 2-5 start, and the Packers have won three in a row against the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, and the Chiefs.

The win moved the Packers into the seventh spot in the NFC playoff picture, but they have the same record as the Minnesota Vikings (fifth) and the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, so things will be really interesting as the season approaches the final stretch.

The improvement and stellar play from Jordan Love has been a breath of fresh air, and after the Packers looked dead in the water at the beginning of the season, this team looks every bit like a playoff team, and LaFleur has every reason to be fired up. The Packers finish the year with games against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears, so they should be the favorites the entire way out with a playoff berth being a very real possibility.