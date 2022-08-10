It looks like Aaron Rodgers has no plans to play for the Green Bay Packers in their preseason games, and for a good reason.

While Rodgers has already been ruled out for their first two preseason showdowns with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, head coach Matt LaFleur has yet to reveal his status for their third game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This opens the door for a possible appearance from the veteran QB, though nothing is official or confirmed as of the moment.

However, Rodgers doesn’t want to get the fans’ hopes up and emphasized that he sees no benefit playing in the preseason.

“If we’re going to play, we should play, play a quarter, a couple series, 2-3 series. Just suiting up for 4 plays to me is a waste,” Rodgers explained, per Adrianna Torres of ABC Green Bay. “When you have a stinker like we did last year in Week 1, there’s always going to be second guessing.”

Aaron Rodgers certainly makes a great point. Whether they play great in the preseason or not, it won’t matter since fans will only look at the results of the regular season games. He learned that the hard way after losing 31-3 to the Saints in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign.

The Packers could benefit from Rodgers getting some reps in the preseason, though. The 38-year-old QB himself expressed concerns about their offense heading to the new season, so suiting up for a live exhibition game could be what he needs to figure things out with the team.

Aaron Rodgers on playing in preseason:

Fans will have to wait and see whether Rodgers will throw some footballs in preseason. But hey, regardless of what he chooses to do, they know very well there is nothing to worry about the signal-caller’s preparedness.