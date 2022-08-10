Aaron Rodgers drops worrying truth bomb on Packers’ offense

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season will likely not be as drama-packed as last season but all eyes will still be on them. Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stick around will give the team a great chance to make the playoffs. But a recent comment from the reigning MVP suggests that they are in for another early exit.

Rodgers didn’t sugarcoat it when discussing how the offense did against the defense. After another defeating day, Rodgers simply said that he doesn’t know if the offense can keep up.

After another winning day by the Packers' D, Aaron Rodgers was asked when the offense is going to turn the tables. He said: "I don't know if we're going to." Details in our Best of NFL training camps: https://t.co/wdGSp62ysI — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 10, 2022

Something that may comfort concerned Packers fans is that the team’s defense is very good. They have stars in every position group, namely Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark and De’Vondre Campbell. Beating this group would be tough to do, so it’s not necessarily concerning that the offensive lost. Rodgers suggesting that they won’t be able to beat them at all, though, is something to note.

The Packers’ offense was already in a concerning state after failing to find a high-end receiving target to replace Davante Adams. Although Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both strong options at running back, the offense will obviously be reliant on Rodgers and the passing game.

Green Bay’s wide receivers don’t inspire confidence. The group features veterans Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Their offensive line is also not very strong since two key starters are still dealing with injuries.

The Packers can’t rely on Rodgers to be a one-man offense. Their defense will be a massive part of their success but they will also have to get the offense working around their superstar QB.