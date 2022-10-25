Aaron Rodgers gets called out by Greg Jennings over comments on Packers teammates

Aaron Rodgers made some questionable comments regarding his Green Bay Packers teammates during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. His remarks, during which he threw his teammates under the bus amid the Packers’ struggles, didn’t sit well with one legendary Green Bay wideout. Greg Jennings didn’t take kindly to Rodgers’ comments about his teammates, calling out the Packers QB over his remarks, via Carmen Vitali.

“You can’t do this… You can’t sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors,” said Jennings.

In his remarks, Rodgers suggested that his teammates who were making mistakes needed to be disciplined by seeing less time on the field. When asked about his own poor play, Rodgers shockingly claimed that Green Bay’s QB coach labeled him as the team’s single best performer, thus dismissing any criticism over his own performance.

The whole statement from Rodgers was tone-deaf and rather stunning, and it didn’t take long for some Packers legends, such as Jennings, to weigh in on the situation with their own takes. If this is the instant reaction from former Packers players, one can only imagine what’s going on inside the mind of his current teammates and within the Packers’ locker room.

The Packers, 3-4, have lost each of their last three games and have struggled to get going on offense. Rodgers, the reigning MVP, has not lived up to expectations thus far, but doesn’t seem willing to accept responsibility for his own shortcomings this year. That didn’t sit well with Jennings, and it’s only a matter of time before more Packers greats weigh in on the situation.