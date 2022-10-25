Aaron Rodgers bus-tosses teammates while hyping up his own poor play vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are in very unfamiliar territory at the moment, sitting at 3-4 on the season after yet another loss over the weekend, this time to the Washington Commanders. And while Aaron Rodgers didn’t exactly play great, he evidently believes differently.

When speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the Packers signal-caller praised himself while throwing his teammates under the bus. Via Matt Schneidman:

“Aaron Rodgers says on The Pat McAfee Show that the Packers are routinely making double-digit mental errors in games this season when, in past seasons, that number was, at most, seven.”

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps.”

“Asked by McAfee about his own performance, Rodgers said that QB coach Tom Clements gave Rodgers his highest single-game grade yet this season in Sunday’s loss against the Commanders.”

Yikes. Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for just 194 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He struggled to get anything going downfield and even committed a fumble, although it was recovered by Green Bay. Not sure what Tom Clements is thinking there.

Matt LaFleur’s squad has now lost three in a row and it won’t get any easier this week against the high-flying Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t exactly have a ton of reliable offensive weapons, but putting all the blame on others and praising himself seems a bit much, especially after another defeat.

Ultimately, it comes down to the future Hall of Famer serving as a better leader for this young offense. It’s that simple.

Accountability is the name of the game as a quarterback in this league.