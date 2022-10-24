Aaron Rodgers’ nightmare season worsens with Packers lowlight not seen this millennium

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are having a disastrous season by their usual standards. Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders serves as an ugly reflection of that fact.

The Commanders pulled out a 23-21 victory in front of their home fans. And Washington’s defense caused the Packers offense to commit a feat they hadn’t committed since before the turn of the century.

On Sunday, the Packers failed to successfully convert on third down the entire game. The last time they played a game without a successful third down conversion was Week 6 in 1999. Green Bay lost 31-10 to the Denver Broncos on that day.

The loss to the Commanders on Sunday brought the Packers to 3-4 on the season. With their uninspired run of form as of late, it’s hard to see a way back for Green Bay this season.

However, Rodgers believes this thing can be turned around. Speaking after the game, he even said the loss could be a good thing for his team. Most importantly, he believes the playoffs are still on the table.

“You’re god damn right it does,” Rodgers said in response to a question about the playoffs. “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed.”

This is not unfamiliar territory for the Packers. Back in 2016, the Packers lost a game to Washington at FedEx Field to drop to 4-6. Rodgers made a bold declaration that his team would “run the table.” And they certainly did, beating the Detroit Lions 31-24 at Ford Field to win the NFC North.

Can the Packers capture that magic once again? Or is their upcoming game against the Bills the beginning of the end? Only time will tell if Rodgers is correct in his assessment of the Packers’ season.