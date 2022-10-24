Aaron Rodgers believes loss to Commanders could be ‘best thing’ for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers lost yet another game in Week 7, dropping a 23-21 decision to the Washington Commanders. Despite enduring their third consecutive defeat, Aaron Rodgers believes the Packers can turn things around and rescue their season.

Aaron Rodgers: “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us.” pic.twitter.com/KzLwzDsd2J — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2022

The Packers are 3-4 after losing to the Giants, Jets and Commanders, but Rodgers thinks a reversal is possible. “This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed,” he said. “Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

The Packers were favored against their last three opponents, and while their offense has taken a hit with personnel losses and injuries, the defense was expected to lead the way. However, they were taken down by relatively inexperienced and unproven quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson and Taylor Heinicke.

The Packers built a 14-3 lead in this game when De’Vondre Campbell returned an interception for a touchdown. However, the defense gave up 20 consecutive points and allowed Washington to seize control of the game.

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns, but the Packers lack the downfield passing game that has been their signature for years. The Packers were unable to convert a third down against Washington, going 0 for 6 in that category. That’s the first time Green Bay has been unable to convert a third-down play since 1999.

Their Week 8 game against the powerful Buffalo Bills figures to be their most difficult assignment of the season. While Aaron Rodgers may believe in his team, it will take a huge effort to pull off the upset against a team that many believe is the best in the NFL.