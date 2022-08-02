Allen Lazard has unrealistically high hopes for upcoming Packers season

Allen Lazard has shocked the football world by going from undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2018 who struggled to make an NFL roster to the Green Bay Packers’ presumptive No. 1 receiver in 2022.

Now, he has even higher hopes for the upcoming campaign.

Lazard, who is set to fill the enormous shoes left by the departed Davante Adams, confidently told Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated after Packers practice Saturday that he wants “to be the best receiver in the league.”

While that’s probably a lofty goal for the former two-time First-Team All-Big-12 receiver, it’s not very realistic. Sure, Lazard has the back-to-back NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers unfurling beautiful passes to him on the regular, but he’ll still have to outperform elite pass-catchers such as Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and his former teammate Adams to earn the crown of the league’s top wide out.

Lazard realizes how ridiculous of a statement it is, but he still isn’t doubting himself.

“I know Davante Adams is still alive. I know Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, guys like that around the league,” Allen Lazard said. “Yes, I’m competing here every single day to earn those reps and targets but, overall, that’s the end goal I want to get to. Having that big-picture mentality but focusing on the small details.”

It might not be entirely realistic to enter the upper echelon of the NFL’s receiver this season, but it also didn’t seem possible for Lazard to emerge as Aaron Rodgers’ top target in Green Bay. If Lazard can muster a Pro Bowl season then his expectations might not be so crazy.