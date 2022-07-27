Allen Lazard keeps it real on replacing Davante Adams as Packers’ WR1

A lot has happened in the NFL in the past few months. However, one of the biggest stories to come out of the offseason was the Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Since the trade in March, Allen Lazard has been given the huge burden of filling the vacancy left as the Packers’ No. 1 receiver.

According to the 26-year-old, he is “absolutely” ready to be the top receiver for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this year.

Lauren Helmbrecht tweeted a video of Lazard expressing his confidence Wednesday afternoon.

Is Allen Lazard prepared to be a WR1 and fill the gap Davante Adams left? “Absolutely…absolutely.” Lazard had positives to say about his former teammate, calling Adams “undoubtably the best wide receiver in the league right now.”#PackersCamp @WFRVSports pic.twitter.com/8VTmeJVHNa — Lauren Helmbrecht (@lmhelmbrecht) July 27, 2022

“I’ve never waved on the belief in myself being able to step up,” Allen Lazard said.

He’s got big shoes to fill, and he knows it. According to Lazard, Adams is “undoubtedly” “the best wide receiver in the league right now and probably will be for a while.” However, Lazard said, “that doesn’t mean that I’m far behind him.”

Lazard noted that he got a lot out of his time working with Adams in Green Bay. He told reporters Wednesday that Adams taught him a lot both on and off the field. The two worked with one another from the time the Packers signed Lazard in December of 2018 to the team’s final game of the 2022 postseason.

Despite being the second man up to Adams, Allen Lazard put up great numbers throughout his first four seasons in the NFL. In 42 games, Lazard recorded 109 receptions for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns. Expect him to record way more yards this year as Aaron Rodgers’ main offensive target.